Tyson Foods says it is focused on vaccine education, access

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced Wednesday that it’s partnering with a clinical services company to ensure its U.S. employees are “educated about and have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Springdale-based food processor is partnering with Matrix Medical Network, a company it’s worked with throughout the pandemic, to set up mobile health clinics at Tyson facilities starting in early 2021 and continuing throughout the year, according to a Tyson Foods press release.

The clinics will be staffed to support vaccine communications, administration, and counseling, and third-party educational information in multiple languages from resources like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about vaccines and the vaccination process will be provided, according to the press release.

“Providing vaccine education and accessibility is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to put the health and safety of our team members first,” said Dean Banks, president and CEO, Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods says that “because the availability of the vaccine will vary by state” it is committed to a long-term strategy that “ensures any team member who wants a vaccine will receive one.”

Manufacturing workers are included in phase 1B of Arkansas’ vaccination plan. The first shots of phase 1B are set to roll out on Monday, January 18, but only two groups — Arkansans ages 70 and older and school/daycare staff — will be included, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.

Doses are estimated to go out to the rest of the groups in phase 1B in February.