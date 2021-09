SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s largest poultry provider delivers truckloads of ice and 500,000 meals to communities hit by Hurricane Ida.

A truck made its way to Chalmette, La., through Tyson Foods’ Meals That Matter disaster relief program.

The company also sent a truckload of supplies to a food bank in New Orleans.

Organizations like Northwest Arkansas Task Force 1, the Red Cross, and Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are also helping out hurricane victims.