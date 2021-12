In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced that it will distribute approximately 11,000 pounds of protein at a community donation event in Little Rock on Friday, December 17.

All Arkansas residents are welcome to this event.

The distribution will begin at 5 p.m., with volunteers from the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission distributing a variety of poultry products.

The address for the event is 906 Broadway Street, Little Rock, 72201. It is expected to run until 7 p.m.