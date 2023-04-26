In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods revealed this morning that it intends to eliminate 10% of its corporate roles and 15% of its senior leadership positions.

A memo from CEO Donnie King detailed the downsizing, stating that the decision was difficult but necessary for the future of the company.

“As we look towards our future, we must also consider the roles and staffing levels across our teams and prioritize work that drives value for our customers and consumers. This means making the difficult but necessary decision to reduce headcount across the organization,” the memo said.

The news comes after months of troubles that the company has faced in the past year, including employee outcry from moving corporate roles to Springdale and an announcement in March that it will close two U.S. processing plants, resulting in the loss of almost 1,700 employees.

The memo says that the layoffs are part of a strategic agenda.

“While we have made progress on our strategy, fully realizing the opportunity ahead requires

continuing to align our business and our priorities to enable long-term success of the enterprise,” the memo said.

The memo adds that discussions with affected team members will occur this week.

Tyson has not yet responded to a request for comment.