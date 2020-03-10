Tyson Foods to give Community Services Clearinghouse $30,000 check

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 2,200 students can look forward to bringing home extra food over the weekend thanks to a monumental donation.

Tyson Foods presented a $30,000 check to the Community Services Clearinghouse in Fort Smith.

The money will provide 15,000 sacks of food for its meals for Kids Backpack Program.

“One out of every five children don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Children that go all weekend without eating lose 35% of their education. So it takes breakfast and lunch Monday and Tuesday for them to get back to being able to focus in the classroom. That’s why this program is so important,” said Tami Kuhns, Executive Dir., Community Services Clearinghouse.

Over the last 10 years, the Clearinghouse has provided food to over 725,000 children.