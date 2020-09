SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale-based Tyson Foods is working to provide 10 million meals to families in 16 states, including Arkansas.

A study by Brookings Institution reveals that over 40% of mothers with children under the age of 12 are food insecure since the on-set of COVID-19.

Tyson has donated 2.5 million pounds of food to feed the children in hopes of helping those facing unexpected challenges during these difficult times.