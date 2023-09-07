SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods awards more than $50,000 in grants to three Arkansas nonprofits.

One of those organizations was the Creciendo Juntos Mentorship Program in Siloam Springs. The other organizations in Arkansas are Churches Joint Council on Human Need in Dardanelle and Hospice of Texarkana.

The grants are part of the company’s Tyson Community Giving Program. It gives money to help communities struggling with hunger nationwide.

The company says it has given away more than $70 million this fiscal year alone as part of the program.