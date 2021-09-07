Tyson increases wages at Rogers and Springdale facilities

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods says facilities in Rogers and Springdale increased wages for hourly production workers as of September 5, and are offering a sign-on bonus.

According to a news release from the company, specific facilities impacted by the wage increase include the Chick-N-Quick in Rogers, Tyson of Rogers, and Berry Street and Randall Road plants in Springdale.

The new starting wages will be $15.20 per hour, according to the release. The shift premium has been increased to $2 an hour.

The release says new Tyson employees are also eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus and benefits including medical, dental, vision, prescription, 401(k) and Tyson stock purchase.

“We are committed to ensuring that our workforce feels valued and supported,” said Matt Evans, complex manager in Northwest Arkansas. “Our team members work hard every day to provide food to families across the globe, and we are proud to competitively compensate them for their dedicated work.”

Tyson recently announced it was will be holding weekly drawings to receive $10,000 for people who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tyson says the sweepstakes is in addition to various incentives being offered throughout the company, as well as an enterprise wide $200 thank you for employees who are vaccinated.