AMARILLO, Texas (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 23, Tyson Foods announced that the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo, Texas beef plant to expand and upgrade operations and build a new team member well-being area.

According to a press release from the Springdale-based corporation, the project will begin this fall and involves the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to the existing beef complex to house upgraded team member well-being areas including locker rooms, a cafeteria and office space. The project will also expand and enhance the facility’s existing operations floor.

Expected to be completed by 2024, it will “improve team member experience and overall operational efficiencies.,” according to Tyson. While the project is not expected to add jobs to the plant, Tyson Foods’ Amarillo facility employs 4,000 team members and generates an annual payroll of $180 million.

The Amarillo plant is one of the largest of the company’s six beef facilities. The complex produces commodity cuts of fresh beef and specialty products and includes a ground beef patty operation.

These products are packaged and boxed for sale to retail and food service customers throughout the U.S. and internationally. The expansion modernizes the facility and prioritizes team member safety, ergonomics and food safety, and incorporates enhanced automation and new technologies.

The new space also supports several of the company’s sustainability efforts through energy and water conservation improvements. Specially designed water utility equipment, pumps, and piping will automate and allow for a reduction in water usage.

“We’re committed to be the most sought-after place to work and while we’ve invested heavily in new benefits for our team, this project will improve the onsite work experience for our team members, while making our operations more efficient,” said Shane Miller, Group President, Tyson Foods Fresh Meats.

Tyson Foods’ beef business currently operates beef plants in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois and Washington. The company receives cattle from close to 90 independent cattle suppliers in the state and it’s estimated Tyson Foods’ operations have a total economic impact of nearly $3 billion in Texas.