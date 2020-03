SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods has issued an international travel restriction due to the threat of coronavirus.

The company says they have suspended all international travel from the U.S. and in some cases will ask team members who have recently traveled internationally to self-quarantine.

Tyson is also putting limits on team members scheduling or attending large, work-related trade shows or conferences.

