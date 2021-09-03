Tyson launches ‘Healthy Heroes’ vaccine rewards sweepstakes

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To reward team members who have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Tyson Foods is holding drawings for thousands of dollars in cash prizes for vaccinated team members at its Northwest Arkansas plant locations.

According to a news release from the company, winners announced at poultry plant weekly drawings will receive $10,000 from Tyson Foods for choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The release says drawings are part of Tyson’s program to increase COVID-19 awareness and vaccination among employees.

Tyson has plants in Springdale, Rogers, Berryville, Green Forest, Fort Smith, and Waldron.

The release says the sweepstakes is in addition to various incentives being offered throughout the company, as well as an enterprise wide $200 thank you for employees who are vaccinated.

“Tyson Foods is committed to the health and safety of our team members and the communities where we operate, and we hope this initiative will help increase vaccination rates in our region,” said Matt Evans, complex manager in northwest Arkansas. “Through this vaccination sweepstakes, we not only want to reward our vaccinated employees for their commitment to the safety and health of others, but also encourage local spending to support the vitality of our neighboring businesses in northwest Arkansas.”

Prize drawings began August 27 and end September 24. Five cash prizes of $10,000 each will be distributed by then.

The release says to be eligible, employees must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have voluntarily provided verification documentation in advance of each weekly drawing.