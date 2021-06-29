Tyson, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank team up for mobile pantry distribution in July

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank are teaming up to provide food to the community through monthly mobile food pantries.

According to a news release from Tyson, the company has awarded $500,000 as a grant to the food bank that will provide monthly mobile food pantries to the local community for 12 months.

The release says mobile pantries will serve 6,000 people in Springdale, Rogers, Fayetteville and Berryville/Green Forest communities every month.

The food bank will distribute 2,000 boxes in the four communities following a rotating schedule, according to the release.

Dates, times, and locations for food distribution events are below:

Springdale: Friday, July 2 at Parsons Stadium, 1423 E Emma Avenue

Friday, July 2 at Parsons Stadium, 1423 E Emma Avenue Rogers: July 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park, 500 Veterans Parkway

July 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park, 500 Veterans Parkway Fayetteville: July 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at Old Marvin’s IGA, 1620 S School Avenue

July 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at Old Marvin’s IGA, 1620 S School Avenue Berryville/Green Forest: July 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at North Arkansas Livestock Auction, 304 W Main St., Green Forest, Ark.

The release says the mobile pantry model allows food to be distributed to residents in pre-packed boxes available for pick up at designated sites.

Through April 30, 2022, 24,000 boxes of food in total will be distributed in the four communities, according to the release.