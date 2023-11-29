SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced on November 29 that it opened a $300 million automated food production plant in Danville, Va.

The 325,000-square-foot, fully-cooked plant plans to employ about 400 workers by early 2024, according to Tyson.

“Danville represents a significant commitment to the region and we take our responsibility to enhance the communities where we live and work seriously. This plant is also a significant step toward our ongoing goal of operational excellence by investing in innovative technology and automation,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “This facility delivers on our commitment to ensuring best-in-class service for our customers and accelerating our long-term growth.”

According to Talk Business and Politics, the facility has a capacity for four million pounds a week of fully-cooked chicken products sold in retail stores and food service. It will service customers in the eastern part of the U.S.