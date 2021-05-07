Tyson partners with Northwest Arkansas Food Bank for pantry distribution

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods and Northwest Arkansas Food Bank are teaming up to provide food to the community through monthly mobile food pantries, according to a press release sent out by the company.

Tyson has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank that will provide monthly mobile food pantries to the community for 12 months. The pantries will serve 6,000 people in Springdale, rogers, Fayetteville and Berryville/Green forest communities every month.

The food bank will distribute 2,000 boxes in these four communities following a rotating schedule.

The distribution events are below:

Springdale: May 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at Parsons Stadium, 1423 E Emma Avenue

Rogers: May 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park, 500 E Veterans Parkway

Fayetteville: May 21 from noon to 4 p.m. Old Marvin’s IGA, 1620 S School Avenue

Berryville/Green Forest: May 28 from noon to 4 p.m. North Arkansas Sale Barn, 304 W Main Street