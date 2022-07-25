In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods’ latest effort to support local communities involves $1.5 million in grants to 63 community organizations to support hunger relief, including the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

According to a press release, the food bank will receive $69,300 to provide meals for families across the Northwest Arkansas community.

“With one out of every seven people facing food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas, this grant from Tyson Foods could not come at a better time. We are grateful for this continued partnership as it has been instrumental in our fight to make sure all Northwest Arkansans have reliable access to food. This particular grant will allow us to continue to provide nutritious food through our Mobile Pantry program in Springdale, Rogers and Green Forest,” said Sabrina Thiede, Director of Programs, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

The Springdale-based Tyson Foods’ other grants include the following:

Springdale

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank – $69,300

Compassion Center of Northwest Arkansas – $25,000

Fayetteville

Rockin’ Baker Academy – $10,000

Apple Seeds Inc. – $10,000

Northwest Arkansas Equality, Inc. – $5,000

Russellville

River Valley Food 4 Kids Inc – $25,000

Rogers

Rogers Public Education Foundation Inc. – $2,500

Teen Action and Support Center – $10,000

White Hall

The Transformation Project – $25,000

“More than 38 million people, including 12 million children, are food insecure in America,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president, corporate partnerships, Feeding America. “The Feeding America network of food banks is working hard to meet the needs of communities facing hunger across the country. We are grateful for Tyson’s longstanding commitment to helping our neighbors who may not know where they will find their next meal.”