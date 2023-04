Tyson Foods Donates 80,000 Pounds of Protein to Support North Carolina community without power

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson’s Meals that Matter disaster relief team deployed to Central Arkansas on April 5 to serve hot meals and donate products to those impacted by the recent tornadoes that hit Little Rock and Wynne.

The Springdale-based company is donating 500,000 pounds of protein to the Little Rock and Wynne communities.

The Meals that Matter team was in Rolling Fork, Miss., on March 28 helping tornado relief efforts there as well.