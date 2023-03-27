In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods deploys its Meals that Matter disaster relief team on March 27 to Rolling Fork, Miss., and will begin serving hot meals to victims of the EF4 tornado.

According to a press release from Tyson, the company partnered with Walmart and will set up cooking operations at South Delta Elementary School to serve and distributed 500,000 lbs. of protein along with bulk donations of protein and ice.

The release says the donations will be distributed through a drive-thru system.

Tyson says the Meals that Matter disaster relief teams will remain in the Rolling Fork area for at least a week.