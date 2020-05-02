Tyson supports executive order to keep meat processing plants open amid COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods Inc. supports President Trump’s recent executive order to force meat processing plants to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyson Foods released the following statement:

This week, the U.S. government took decisive action to recognize the essential work of our industry and company, as well as our farmers and producers, by prioritizing support for meat and poultry processors and producers and clarifying the standards America should follow to return workers safely back to the workplace.

We thank the administration for this action and look forward to working with the department of agriculture, OSHA, and the CDC to help ensure we can meet our mission to produce and market trusted, quality food products. The safety of our workers comes first and we are pleased that this will enhance our ability to protect them, their families, and our communities.

Tyson