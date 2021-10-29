Tyson to donate 34,000 pounds of food in Berryville on Saturday

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is distributing over 34,000 pounds of food including wings, tenders, filets and more at the Carroll County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The COVID-friendly car line at 104 County Rd. 401 will begin at 9 a.m., with volunteers from the Berryville and Green Forest Tyson facilities distributing the food, according to a press release from the Springdale-based corporation. Any leftover food will be donated to Loaves and Fishes Food Bank and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Tyson team members will also be onsite at the donation event to answer any questions Carroll County community members may have about employment opportunities with the company. The Tyson Foods facility in Berryville and both facilities in Green Forest are looking to hire upwards of 300 new team members, according to a Tyson spokesperson.