SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is donating 40,000 lbs. of protein to Sharing and Caring of Benton County and will be distributing the food to families in need on Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release from Tyson, volunteers will be on-site to distribute the protein to registered families.

The release says distribution will be at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Families in need of assistance will also receive clothing, shoes, toys, a food box, essential household goods and basic necessities during the holidays.

Each child who is served through the organization’s Christmas program is shopped for individually.

“Tyson Foods is committed to doing what we can to relieve hunger in the communities where we operate and where our team members live. We’re honored to continue our partnership with Sharing and Caring for over 12 years to support the local youth and their families across Benton County, Arkansas,” said Pat Bourke, senior manager of business operations, Tyson Foods.