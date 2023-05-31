SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is set to donate 40,000 pounds of food to a veteran resource group in celebration of Memorial Day.

The company will be donating the food, consisting of chicken wings and chicken breasts, at a community event at Charlie and Willie George Park in Springdale on June 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“Tyson Foods has several business resource groups supporting team members. The Veterans Business Resource Group (VBRG) is comprised of veterans or people who care about veterans and are committed to enhancing Tyson Foods and our community by supporting veterans and their families. The group is partnering with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to distribute protein to citizens,” a release from Tyson said.

Tyson says that attendees are not required to be veterans in order to receive donations.

“Donations will be distributed in a drive-thru line in the parking lot adjacent to the tennis court near E. Don Tyson Parkway. Drivers are asked to make space in their trunk, back seat or truck bed for the donation to be placed,” the release said.

Any food not donated by the end of the event will go to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.