In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods will host a protein donation event on June 17 to celebrate Juneteenth which marks the official end of slavery.

The donation will be held at Don Tyson Parkway in Springdale at 8 a.m.

The Springdale-based company is looking to donate chicken and beef products along with Wright’s Bacon.