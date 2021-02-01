U of A celebrates 150 years; launches special website

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This is a special year for one of the major staples of the Northwest Arkansas Community.

The University of Arkansas, founded in 1871, celebrates its “sesquicentennial” — as in 150th anniversary this year.

To mark the special milestone, U of A will launch a special website, install banners around campus, and hold special events and activities around campus.

Visitors to the anniversary website will be able to go on a virtual senior walk or find stories and videos about the school’s history.