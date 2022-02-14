FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced in a Feb. 14 press release it has once again received the highest classification of research activity from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, earning the designation of “Research 1” — Doctoral University: Very High Research Activity.

According to the release, the foundation released its 2021 update to the classifications in January, 2022, noting the University of Arkansas has been among the 3.7% of U.S. universities classified with very high research since 2011.

“Congratulations go to everyone at the University of Arkansas who has worked so diligently to make this achievement possible,” said Charles Robinson, interim chancellor. “As a land-grant, flagship university, our commitment to innovation and discovery enriches our students and the state of Arkansas and beyond every day.”

The classification is based on a range of quantitative data related to the number and nature of doctoral degrees awarded annually, the amount of research grants and activity occurring, and other measures of scholarly productivity.

Out of 3,938 public and private universities classified by the Carnegie Foundation, only 146 are classified with “Very High Research Activity,” the release said.

Our Research 1 classification speaks to the outstanding work of our faculty and staff in driving the university’s research mission. I look forward to building on our continued success, advancing research expenditures and collaborating on future research projects within the University of Arkansas, with other universities and with sister institutions such as UAMS, UAPB and others. John English, vice chancellor for research and innovation

The release notes Carnegie Classification is the leading framework for recognizing and describing institutional diversity in U.S. higher education. The Carnegie classifications are also widely accepted as the standard categorization of accredited U.S. universities and colleges.