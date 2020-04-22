U of A creates new course to study COVID-19

The program is called "Pandemic" and it's bringing together academics from all different backgrounds to examine COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is working to help us better understand the coronavirus pandemic by creating a new way to study it.

This includes people like health professionals, economists, geologists, historians.. Even governor Hutchinson will be weighing in.

The online forum will be aimed toward honor students around the nation, but will be available for anyone who wants to watch it.

Lynda Coon, the dean of the Honors College, said, “It’s going to give them this whole social justice, entrepreneurial, giant puzzle that is a pandemic in ways that you wouldn’t get if you’re taking it in just one discipline. And for the public, for one thing, it’s going to be fascinating.”

The course will take place from May 11-22.

You can find videos of the course here when they become available.