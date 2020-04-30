U of A encouraging graduates, faculty, staff, families to “Go Red”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The campus community, as well as friends and families of graduates, are encouraged to wear red during graduation week.

In-person commencement ceremonies have been canceled for the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Arkansas is paying tribute to members of the Class of 2020 who were scheduled to walk in May.

All of the campus community, as well as family members of graduates and friends, are encouraged to wear Razorback Red on Friday, May 8 to honor graduates.

Everyone participating in Go Red for Grads 2020 is asked to post photos on social media with the hashtag #GoRedforGrads2020 and #UARK20 and to tag the U of A (@UArkansas) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, along with the college in which each graduate is earning a degree:

College-Specific Twitter Accounts

Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences: @BumpersCollege

Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design: @FayJonesSchool

J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences: @uarkfulbright

Sam M. Walton College of Business: @uawaltoncollege

College of Education and Health Professions: @uacoehp

College of Engineering: @UofA_Engr

School of Law: @UARKLaw

Honors College: @UARKHonors

Graduate School and International Education: @UofAGradSchool

U of A Online: @UAGlobalCampus

Razorback Stadium is also scheduled to be lit up in red on May 8-9 starting at 8:20, 2020 in military time, for two hours each night in recognition of our spring 2020 degree candidates.

Spring commencement was originally scheduled for Friday, May 8, but due to COVID-19 concerns and campus closures, spring graduates will be honored formally on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

This semester’s graduates will also be honored virtually via a special graduation website that will go live around May 6.

This website will feature graduate profiles, a virtual commencement program, and video messages from Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, Provost Jim Coleman and the deans of each academic college and school.