U of A instructor 3-D printing face shields

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A U of A instructor combines research and creativity to fill a critical need as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Vincent Edwards manages the 3-D printing lab on campus.

After a lot of research and trial runs, he will begin 3-D printing face shields for local health care workers this week.

The biggest challenge has been finding the best material for the shields because what is typically used is in high demand and hard to get.

Through collaboration with other professionals, he finally found a transparency film that will work.

A spokesperson with the U of A said Edwards’ goal is to print 100 face shields a day.

“Partnering with about 12 health professionals in the Northwest Arkansas area, they have been the ones to kind of guide him and approve what would work and what wouldn’t work. Yesterday he got the news that they approved the design that they came up with,” said Kayla Crenshaw, Director of Communications, U of A School of Art.

The plan is to deliver 300 face shields to health care workers next week.

Edwards’ next project is figuring out how to properly sanitize N-95 masks.