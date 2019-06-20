U of A offering paid study for local smokers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The University of Arkansas is offering a one-week paid study for smokers.

The Laboratory for Emotion and Addictive Processes or “LEAP” lab is offering up to $150 to people who smoke.

Participants will receive $20 for a two-hour session on the University of Arkansas Campus, up to $120 for answering questions about your daily lives on an app and $10 for attending a followup session.

Daily cigarette smokers over the age of 18 may be eligible to participate. It is not a treatment study meaning the university will not be providing smoking cessation services.

If interested in participating, click here.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story