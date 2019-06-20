U of A offering paid study for local smokers

The University of Arkansas is offering a one-week paid study for smokers.

The Laboratory for Emotion and Addictive Processes or “LEAP” lab is offering up to $150 to people who smoke.

Participants will receive $20 for a two-hour session on the University of Arkansas Campus, up to $120 for answering questions about your daily lives on an app and $10 for attending a followup session.

Daily cigarette smokers over the age of 18 may be eligible to participate. It is not a treatment study meaning the university will not be providing smoking cessation services.

If interested in participating, click here.

