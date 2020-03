FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is offering a one-week paid study for tobacco smokers.

The laboratory for Emotion and Addictive Processes Lab or “L.E.A.P.” lab is offering up to $150 to people who smoke.

You’ll need to attend two lab visits, download an app, and answer questions about your daily life and have a follow-up visit on campus.

This is not a treatment program.

