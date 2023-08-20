FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Classes are back in session for University of Arkansas students on Monday and with the increased number of students taking over the streets and campus crosswalks, more safety measures are needed.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 60,000 pedestrians were injured nationwide in 2021.

More than 30,000 thousand students were enrolled at the University of Arkansas in 2022, according to the University of Arkansas. For students, faculty, and visitors hitting the streets, the safety level increases as well.

Captain Matt Mills works for the University of Arkansas Police. He says that although there haven’t been any pedestrian accidents or injuries, he wants to make sure it stays that way.

“Our hope is obviously that nothing happens. But we want to be available to try to prevent it and be if something does happen to get there quickly and provide the aid that we need to provide,” said Mills.

Mills says there will be extra officers on shift, monitoring traffic, and crosswalks, and responding to calls for the first full week of school.