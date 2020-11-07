U of A police say threats made are not credible

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police claim a post floating around on social media, threatening violence against minorities, if President Donald Trump does not win the election is not credible.

Captain Gary Crain said the U of A campus is safe. He said they have seen a variation of the post but the message has been the same. He said they found it to have no basis and it does not lead to any direct threat.

Crain does encourage students to contact the U of A police if they ever see or hear something that makes them feel uncomfortable.

“We don’t mind checking it out even it turns out to be nothing that fines… but better check it out and make sure everything is okay than take a chance that something else is going on,” said Crain.



He advises all students and staff to download the safe zone app. It will connect you to first responders during emergency situations.

Crain said it takes everyone to keep the campus community safe, so to make sure to report any suspicious activity.