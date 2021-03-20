U of A prepares to vaccinate students in 1C

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas is getting ready to vaccinate more students in phase 1C.

On Tuesday, Governor Hutchinson announced he is opening vaccine distribution plans to phase 1C, which includes people living in congregate settings, like students in dorms or Greek housing.

“I went straight to my sorority house, got on Pat Walker’s website and scheduled an appointment,” said sophomore, Anna Giovannini.

Giovannini knows the pain of the pandemic personally.

“I lost my last two biological grandparents remaining, not due to Covid directly but due to Covid complications within the hospital and I wasn’t able to say goodbye to either of them,” she said.

Zac Brown with Pat Walker Health Center at the U of A said many students have not been hesitant to sign up for vaccines.

“I would say somewhere around midday Wednesday we had all of our available appointment slots booked up for up until next week,” he said.

Brown said the U of A’s ability to vaccinate students depends on supply from the state.

“We obviously still have a lot of work ahead of us and as long as we continue to see that increase of doses available we feel confident we’ll be able to vaccinate a large portion of our students,” Brown said.

“Not only do I want to do my part in this pandemic sooner than later, I also want to make sure I’m not taking things home and I’m protecting myself here before I go home and infect other people,” Giovannini said.