U of A Professor to lead major research project studying climate change in the Arctic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A University of Arkansas professor is leading a major research project studying climate change in the arctic.

Courtesy: University of Arkansas

Peter Ungar is one of three people organizing a group of 30 scientists, engineers, anthropologists, and biologists from around the world to the Yamal Peninsula in Russian Siberia.

The research project is to try to understand how land, water, atmosphere, plants, animals and people are all interacting with the changing climate.

Ungar says he’s going to the Yamal Peninsula because it’s a single enclosed ecosystem, and he’s excited to coordinate scientists of all different expertise and interests to one area.

“The goal from this initial project is going to survey what we actually know about climate change in this part of the world, what it’s impacts are, and how all of the different elements fit together. We’re going to hopefully publish a major overview of what’s happening currently,” he said.

The project will be funded by a $238,722 grant from the National Science Foundation. Ungar’s team will receive $59,905.

The first two trips will be in March and October of 2020, and after that more long-term projects to Siberia could be organized.

Ungar is a Distinguished Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Environmental Dynamics Program at the University of Arkansas.