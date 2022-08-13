FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas is expecting another record setting freshmen class for this upcoming year. About 6,200 new Hogs will walk to a college class for the first time starting next Monday August 22nd, some with a longer walk than others.

Brent Schlotfeldt, Director of Residential Facilities, says there will be about 900 freshmen students living in neighboring apartments throughout Fayetteville. Something that happens due to the University of Arkansas being a popular college destination and having to house second year scholarship students on campus.

“Well, to me you know that really says it’s a desirable place to go,” Schlotfeldt said. “We have locals from Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, we even stretch out further across the country as well as across the world.”

Schlotfeldt says the University Housing Department is aware of this issue and is doing everything it can to prevent it from resurfacing down the road. University of Arkansas’ first day of classes is set for Monday August 22nd.