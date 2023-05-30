FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Some lawmakers are working to create a pathway to citizenship for people brought to the U.S. legally as children.

When Documented Dreamers turn 21, they face the possibility of being deported back to their original country, unless they are able to secure a visa to stay in the country through school or an employer.

Aneesh Komanduri came to Bentonville with his family from India when he was a child. He graduated from the Bentonville School District and is currently studying to get his PhD in computer science at the University of Arkansas.

He said the possibility of deportation in his future weighs on him, so he’s advocating for the America’s Children Act to pass in Congress. That way he can stay in the country he knows and loves.

“Many people didn’t realize that this issue even existed in our immigration system, but unfortunately, it’s something that the immigration system, our current immigration system, has failed to account for,” he said. “We need this issue to permanently end aging out.”

Komanduri traveled to Washington, D.C. earlier this month with other Documented Dreamers to lobby for the America’s Children Act.

It’s been introduced in the house and senate and it has bipartisan support, including from Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack.

Komanduri said he got to meet with Rep. Womack during his time in D.C. and that it was productive conversation to discuss the issue and share stories of how it impacts people in Arkansas’ 3rd district.