U of A student struggling to find answers after facing health struggles post-COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A University of Arkansas student, who recovered from COVID-19, is still suffering from a variety of health issues related to the virus.

Since Kylee Carleson was diagnosed with coronavirus in July, her day-to-day life has changed tremendously- from having up to 16 seizures a day, head tremors, and some days, not even being able to walk.

“When I wake up in the morning, I’m like, ‘Okay, is today going to be a day where I get things done or am I going to have to sit in my bed, have seizures all day and not be able to walk?'”

Her mom, Kim, said so far doctors have been able to confirm she is having an auto-immune inflammatory response to COVID-19, but still know little to nothing about her case. This is leaving them unsure on how to move forward with her treatment.

“My husband had stage four cancer and because I knew we had diagnosis, we knew how to deal with it,” said Kim. “That almost felt easier than what Kylee’s dealing with because we don’t have a direction.”

The family has struggled finding doctors willing to look further into her case because it is so unprecedented, but, just recently they’ve found a few willing to give it a shot- one being in northwest Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers