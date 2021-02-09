U of A student struggling to find answers after facing health struggles post-COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A University of Arkansas student, who recovered from COVID-19, is still suffering from a variety of health issues related to the virus.

Since Kylee Carleson was diagnosed with coronavirus in July, her day-to-day life has changed tremendously- from having up to 16 seizures a day, head tremors, and some days, not even being able to walk.

“When I wake up in the morning, I’m like, ‘Okay, is today going to be a day where I get things done or am I going to have to sit in my bed, have seizures all day and not be able to walk?'”

Her mom, Kim, said so far doctors have been able to confirm she is having an auto-immune inflammatory response to COVID-19, but still know little to nothing about her case. This is leaving them unsure on how to move forward with her treatment.

“My husband had stage four cancer and because I knew we had diagnosis, we knew how to deal with it,” said Kim. “That almost felt easier than what Kylee’s dealing with because we don’t have a direction.”

The family has struggled finding doctors willing to look further into her case because it is so unprecedented, but, just recently they’ve found a few willing to give it a shot- one being in northwest Arkansas.