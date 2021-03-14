U of A students protest against racism, controversial figures on campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – University of Arkansas students are standing up against racism and controversial figures on campus.

“I never thought I would see myself in the position of leading a protest- I’m not fighting the university I’m fighting with the university,” said Tyra Jackson, who led the protest with the Black Student Caucus.

J. William Fulbright’s statue on campus has been a hot topic for months, in addition to the college of arts and sciences and a dining hall being named after him. Another dining hall is also named after Charles Brough.

Fulbright was a U of A graduate and former U.S. Senator who signed the Souther Manifesto and opposed Brown vs. Board of Education, the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act.

“To have three degrees be named after a segregationist that never would have wanted me to obtain a degree is honestly disgusting,” said senior Daniel Webster, studying in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

Former U of A professor, Charles Brough served as Arkansas’s Governor during the Elaine Massacre more than a hundred years ago. He is accused of not seeking enough justice for more than a hundred African Americans who were killed.

Jackson said she has seen some positive impact on campus, she just would like to see more connection and understanding between students and faculty.

The U of A formed a committee in August to reconsider the two names being associated with the campus, but no decision has been released yet.