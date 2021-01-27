U of A to play key role in Ready for Life program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansans will now have a platform to use when searching for employment.

The University of Arkansas global campus will be partnering with the state’s Ready for Life initiative to help link workers with new job opportunities.

The program will benefit both workers and employers.

Workers can use the platform to gain skills and education to build personalized records that can help them stand out. While employers can search for certified potential employees in a new way.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson committed $14.7 million to the Ready for Life Program through the governor’s emergency education relief fund.

