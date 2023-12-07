ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Army Corps of Engineers cautions boaters about low water conditions at Beaver Lake.

According to a press release, the lake level is around 1112.7 feet. The last time the lake was at that level was in 2017.

The release says the levels are within the normal operation of the reservoir for its conservation purposes of hydroelectric power production and water supply.

Boaters are urged to take extra safety measures as some areas may include underwater obstacles such as land points, tree stumps, rock formations and standing timber.

The USACE says boaters should slow down, wear life jackets, use depth finders or other navigation resources, give the shoreline a wide birth and be especially careful at night.

Information on water levels can be found here.