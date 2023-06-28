ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Beaver Lake Project Office is closing the swim beach at Dam Site Lake Island for higher than acceptable E. coli levels.

The temporary closure is the result of E. coli levels that were found during routine testing.

USACE has posted signs indicating the bacteria levels at this location and notes that swimming is not recommended in that area.

A release from the group says that the Dam Site Day Use Peninsula and Indian Creek Day Use Area located near the Dam Site Lake Campground have open swim beaches that can be used during the closure.

USACE says that the beach will reopen once bacteria levels are acceptable.