BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a public workshop on March 16 at the Four Points by Sheraton Bentonville to discuss the process of acquiring private land that is frequently flooded by Beaver Lake during normal lake elevations.

The corps is reviewing site-specific data around the reservoir, White River, and War Eagle Creek, where water routinely floods privately owned property.

Jay Townsend with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Little Rock says they need the community’s help picking the proper land to buy.

“We’re taking public comments now through April 15 because we need everybody’s comments to help us make a decision.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that around 500 landowners are impacted by the flooding.

More information about the Beaver Lake Land Acquisition process can be found here.