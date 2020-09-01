U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issues small craft advisory for Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (news release) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District is issuing a small craft advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas.

Rainfall in western Arkansas this week is causing flows on the system to rise.

Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. Strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft during high flows.

River flows at Van Buren have risen above 70,000 c.f.s. and continue to rise.

Flows exceeding 70,000 c.f.s. will make its way downstream through the weekend.

Daily river information can be found here.