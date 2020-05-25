U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan spillway releases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The expected rainfall for the White River basin has the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers planning ahead for possible spillway releases.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a lot of rain over the next three days — to May 28.

Should the forecast remain accurate, the Corps will begin spillway releases from Beaver and Table Rock Dams on Tuesday, May 26. Bull Shoals Dam and Norfork Dam on Wednesday, May 27.

“The amount of releases will be based off rainfall runoff amounts.” — Corps

“Corps policy requires its staff to operate the lakes based upon runoff from rain that has actually fallen and can be measured,” said Chief of Hydraulics & Technical Services Branch, Mike Biggs. “Operating the dams based upon ‘water on the ground’ allows engineers to make data based decisions.”

The Corps recommends for residents in the area, mainly those who live downstream of the dam, to take proper precautions.

Landowners who are along the river’s edge should also make plans for high water, according to the Crops.

The @usacelittlerock to make spillway releases from White River dams. Please click on the link for more information. https://t.co/wdMF1uhdXU#lrcorps pic.twitter.com/TAKJKnFrl0 — usacelittlerock (@usacelittlerock) May 25, 2020

The Corps operates six dams in the basin that covers areas of Missouri and Arkansas.

Arkansas: Beaver and Bull Shoals on the White River; Norfork on the North Fork River; Greers Ferry on the Little Red River.

Missouri: Table Rock and Clearwater