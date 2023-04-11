SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shares its findings with the public in Siloam Springs from a study that looks at flooding on the Illinois River.

The study says one reason for the flooding is high rain totals. The corp says it estimates the river has seen high levels of rain over the last 20 years.

The flooding has led to erosion of the land along the river among other issues. The corp says meetings help the public understand how to deal with flooding issues moving forward.

“We can dispel any rumors, dispel any misinformation, we can let folks know what we are thinking and why,” said Tomas Rofkahr with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. “They can take that information as well as the presentation itself and the study and go on and make their own decisions and their own plans from it.”

The full study can be found here.