U.S. Attorney General Barr to visit Little Rock on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – U.S. Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Senator Tom Cotton will be holding two events in Little Rock on Thursday, July 9 with Arkansas Law Enforcement, public officials, and business leaders.

The first event will be the Federal and Local Law Enforcement Roundtable. It will be at 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be there along with Senator Tom Cotton, Congressman French Hill, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland, and Arkansas Law Enforcement Officials.

The event will be at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock on Financial Centre Parkway.

The second event will be the Arkansas Business Leaders Roundtable. This event will take place at 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr along with Senator Tom Cotton, Congressman French Hill, Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, and Arkansas business leaders will be there.

The event will be at RED & BLUE located on West 7th Street in Little Rock.

Our sister station in Little Rock, KARK, will have full coverage of these events tomorrow.