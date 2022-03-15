FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizers announced Tuesday the U.S. Cup will be returning to Fayetteville for a second year of pro and amateur cross-country mountain bike racing at Centennial Park.

Partnering with Moosejaw and OZ Trails, this year’s Pro Cup will see a “compact” week of racing, beginning Wednesday, April 20 and concluding Sunday, April 24.

Four days of racing will be on the schedule, with Wednesday hosting a UCI C1 for elites and juniors on Friday, short track for Elites and juniors, as well as an all-new CAT 1 men and women open category on Friday evening.

Saturday will see the first of two amateur cross-country races in the morning, followed by a UCI Junior XCO series event. This designation will offer junior riders the chance at some of the most UCI points available in North America.

On Sunday, amateur racers will return in the morning for their second race and in the afternoon, UCI elite women will kickoff the fireworks, followed by the elite men.

“We are excited to be back for our second year of racing at Centennial Park,” says Ty Kady U.S. Cup event director. “After last year’s event, we worked with the OZ Trails crew to make some course modifications that I think will open the course a bit and bring some of the more traditional, raw mountain bike sections we were missing. This year’s course will be a true hybrid that will reward the racers with a complete skill set.”

Kelli Patterson, vice president of marketing for Moosejaw says, “Mountain biking is at the heart and soul of our outdoor experience and there’s not a better venue anywhere in the US. With OZ Trails and Experience Fayetteville we look forward to activating a challenging race and an epic spectator experience.”

Complete details, including schedule, registration, and lodging information, can be found at uscupmtb.com.