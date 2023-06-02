WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of the Interior announces on June 2 the designation of nine new national recreation trails in nine states including the Razorback Greenway in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the announcement is part of National Trails Day on June 3.

The Razorback Greenway stretches 40 miles across Northwest Arkansas and is a shared-use trail that connects several communities throughout the region.

The release says the newly designated trails join a network of more than 1,300 existing national recreation trails in the United States.

The other eight trails added to the system are:

Vernon Bush Garden Trail in Alabama

Harris Greenway Trail in Georgia

Fabulous Fox! Water Trail in Illinois and Wisconsin

Crown Zellerbach Trail in Oregon

Enterprise South Nature Park in Tennessee

Wilson Creek Trail in Texas

Iron Hills Trail System in Utah

Old Highway 131 Trail in Wisconsin

“This National Trails Day, I encourage everyone to explore one of the national scenic, historic or recreation trails that make up the National Trails System,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “These trails offer an abundance of opportunities to experience the breathtaking landscapes of our country, all while supporting outdoor recreation activities and boosting local economies.”

The release says national recreation trails are existing local or regional trails that are designated by either the Secretary of the Interior or the Secretary of Agriculture with the consent of the federal, state, Tribal, local, nonprofit or private managing entity.

According to the release, the trails are coordinated and administered by the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service in conjunction with feral and nonprofit partners.

Each trail will receive a certificate of designation, a set of trail markers and a letter of recognition.