BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. has some new citizens after Crystal Bridges and The Momentary teamed up to host a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday at Crystal Bridges.

During the ceremony, 99 people swore allegiance to the United States.

“I really love this country and I’m very grateful to be here and to raise my daughter here,” said Yainelys Bejarano, who is now a U.S. citizen after moving to Northwest Arkansas all the way from Cuba, “It’s a very poor country. And you know, to now be a U.S. citizen, it’s a big opportunity for me,” Bejarano said.

Bejarano is one of 99 people who represent 25 different countries and are now U.S. citizens.

“All 99 of you walked across the same bridge, came through those doors on the far end of this last melting pot. And you’re here today,” said District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, a speaker at the event.

Daniel Reneaum came to the U.S. from Mexico City. He also now has his citizenship. He says he’s excited to celebrate his new status, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It’s wonderful. I mean, it’s a beautiful event, a beautiful moment, a magical moment just to blend all these cultural things,” said Reneaum.

Felicia Escobar Corrillo is the chief of staff of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“It’s beautiful to see families, you know, people with their children, their grandchildren, their community that supports them. And help them get through through this process,” Corrillo said.

She said to become a citizen, these 99 people had to fill out an application, prove they know enough English, know U.S history, and go before a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration officer.

“Just always really special when you’re able to actually be at a ceremony like this and really see the fruits of the labor side of, like, the people who have, you know, taken that plunge,” said Escobar Corillo.

For Reneaum, becoming a citizen of the U.S. is more than just a piece of paper, rather it’s a responsibility.

“This is not just about to get the citizenship. It’s about to represent all the values of this beautiful country. So that is the first point. And the second is just to walk the talk, I mean, to lead by example,” said Reneaum.