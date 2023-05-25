WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. House passes legislation on May 25 cosponsored by Rep. Bruce Westerman and Rep. Steve Womack that aims to protect Americans from fentanyl.

The Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act would place all fentanyl-related substances on Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.

It’ll also support research on fentanyl-related substances to help better understand its overall effect on people’s health.

In a statement, Westerman said:

Illicit fentanyl is pouring through our southern border at unprecedented rates. Fentanyl doesn’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat, or Independent. It’s a lethal substance that is plaguing our communities and killing more Americans than ever before. That’s why I cosponsored the HALT Fentanyl Act – it will ensure our law enforcement officers have the tools to keep illicit fentanyl off the streets and away from our younger generations. The passage of this bill is an important step in the right direction in protecting our nation from this epidemic that has already claimed far too many lives. Rep. Bruce Westerman

Womack also responded with a statement: