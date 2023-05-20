LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An officer-involved shooting took place in Lincoln on Friday, according to acting U.S. Marshal of the Western District of Arkansas Dewaine Allen.

Three officers from the U.S. Marshal Services, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and task force officers from other state agencies shot and killed Zachary Seward, 31, according to Allen. He said they were executing an arrest warrant at a private residence for possession of a firearm by certain person prohibited, a Class B Felony.

Allen said the Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident.

